I-10 East is closed past Whiskey Bay due to vehicle fire
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers headed across the Whiskey Bay bridge towards Baton Rouge should consider taking Highway 190 instead.
According to the La. Department of Transportation and Development, I-12 East is closed past Whiskey Bay due to a vehicle on fire Wednesday morning, Nov. 29.
