50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hall, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to host Smith and the Tarleton State Texans

SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tarleton State Texans (4-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Tarleton State in a matchup of WAC teams.

The 'Jacks have gone 1-0 in home games. SFA ranks second in the WAC with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 6.7.

The Texans have gone 1-2 away from home. Tarleton State ranks eighth in the WAC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Innocenti averaging 7.5.

SFA's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game SFA allows.

The 'Jacks and Texans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the 'Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 9.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for SFA.

Jakorie Smith averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Logo
Doncic scores 41, Mavericks prevent Rockets from advancing with a 121-115 victory
Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger helps Stars blank the Jets 2-0
FILE - D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022,...
Lawsuit seeks $5M for Black former delivery driver who says white men shot at him in Mississippi
Miller scores 19 points, Nelson Jr. has 15 and 10 assists as TCU beats Houston Christian 101-64