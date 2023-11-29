50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 E at the bridge due to roadwork

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials say congestion is heavier than normal on I-10 East on the Calcasieu River Bridge due to roadwork.

The right lane is closed on I-10 E in order for DOTD to perform bridge inspections. Motorists can expect heavier traffic than normal until the inspection is complete.

According to DOTD, I-10 Eastbound and Westbound over the Calcasieu River Bridge will have right lane closures beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 8. The closure schedule is as follows:

  • I-10 EB Nov. 28-30, Dec. 6-8: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.
  • I-10 WB Dec. 1: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Dec. 4-5: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.

