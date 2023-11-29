FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms move in Thursday, with a few strong to severe ones still possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our warming trend has gotten underway, which will set the stage for the potential for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms beginning Thursday afternoon.

The main highlight we have been keeping an eye on this week, is an upper level disturbance that will move from south Texas across our area Thursday. This will bring a good chance of rain along with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain will develop over central Texas and move our way overnight into the early morning. Showers are possible during the morning, but it will be in the afternoon when we start watching for the potential for strong storms.

Thunderstorms will begin to move in during the afternoon Thursday. (KPLC)

By the middle of the afternoon, a round of showers and thunderstorms will develop in Texas and begin to move through our area. We will start to warm up into the mid 60′s around that same time, which may allow any thunderstorms that forms to turn severe. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes) could occur with any storms that do form.

Any storms that can develop and sustain themselves may quickly turn severe. The largest threat is damaging winds, and a tornado or two can't be ruled out. (KPLC)

The higher risk for severe weather is still expected more off to our northwest, but that doesn’t leave us in the clear so make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. Please plan to monitor the weather closely Thursday and make sure you have our weather app on your smartphone: www.kplctv.com/apps. It will alert you in the event warnings are issued.

After that round moves through during the late afternoon and early evening, more showers are likely into the evening. After that, some models insist on another round of thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf between the late evening and early morning hours on Friday. If this happens, that would keep the severe going into the overnight hours. We’ll fine tune this tonight and tomorrow, so continue to pay attention to updated to the forecast.

The jetstream will remain in place through Saturday, which may support scattered showers through the weekend. (KPLC)

The jetstream will remain overhead and will be bringing in moisture from the Pacific Ocean through Saturday; this means rain will remain possible. The severe threat likely ends by Friday at daybreak when the disturbance moves out, although if more disturbances arrive that could change. Rainfall estimates expect around 1-3 inches from Thursday and Friday alone, which would be great for our drought.

A general 1-3 inches of rain is likely through Sunday, with locally higher totals in heavier storms. (KPLC)

Looking ahead, a cold front arrives Sunday or Monday to bring cooler weather back for much of next week. The very long range models show another strong storm system arriving late next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.