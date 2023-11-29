First Alert Forecast: Clouds and warmer weather moving back in Wednesday, strong storms possible Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warmer weather is starting to return to the region which while calm for now, could see some stronger storms move in Thursday.

Wednesday is starting off very similar to the last few days, with a few areas of patchy frost quickly thawing out after sunrise. High thin clouds that moved in a little overnight will continue to increase through the day while we warm up, which will be partly to mostly cloudy overall. Enough sun should still get through that high temperatures will land in the mid 60s especially with some assistance from winds switching to more out of the southeast.

High thin clouds will blow overhead during the day, but afternoon temps will still warm into the 60's (KPLC)

The main highlight we have been keeping an eye on this week, is an upper level disturbance that will move from south Texas across our area Thursday. This will bring a good chance of rain along with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain will develop over central Texas and move our way overnight into the early morning with storms most likely in the afternoon hours. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes) could occur with any storms that form.

Severe Weather Outlook (KPLC)

For the time being, the higher risk for severe weather is expected more off to our northwest, but that doesn’t leave us in the clear so make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. Please plan to monitor the weather closely Thursday and make sure you have our app on your smartphone: www.kplctv.com/apps

A disturbance will move into the area Thursday, bringing a good chance of rain and some potentially strong thunderstorms (KPLC)

The jetstream will remain overhead and will be bringing in moisture from the Pacific Ocean through Saturday; this means rain will remain possible. The severe threat likely ends Thursday when the disturbance moves out, although if more disturbances arrive that could change. Rainfall estimates expect around 1-3 inches from Thursday and Friday alone, which would be great for our drought.

Rainfall into the weekend could bring as much as 3 inches to some areas (KPLC)

Looking ahead, a cold front arrives Sunday or Monday to bring cooler weather back for much of next week. The very long range models show another strong storm system arriving late next week.

