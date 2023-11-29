50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Coach Mulkey to address media amidst Angel Reese and Katerie Poole absences

By John Eads and Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey is set to address the media Wednesday ahead of a Final Four rematch against Virgina Tech (9).

LSU (7) has won 5 straight games since dropping the opener to Colorado. The team has been playing without star forward Angel Reese since second half of the Kent State game. She’s missed four games for undisclosed reasons, after sitting out the entire second half of her last appearance against Kent State November 14.

So far, Coach Mulkey hasn’t said much on the situation but is expected to shed more light Wednesday and give an update on whether or not Reese will play against the Hokies Thursday night.

Katerie Poole has also missed some time on the court during the past stretch of games.

RELATED STORIES
Will Angel Reese return to LSU's lineup for Final Four rematch?
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese's absence to locker room issues
Angel Reese absent for second straight game
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence

No. 7 Tigers play host to No. 9 Virginia Tech Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Coach Mulkey will address the media Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans
McNeese Men’s Basketball falls short to Louisiana Tech
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs during an NCAA basketball game against Kent State on...
Angel Reese absent for second straight game as LSU rolls past Texas Southern, 106-47
McNeese Cowboys Prepare for Four Game Road Trip
McNeese Cowboys Prepare for Four Game Road Trip
McNeese MBB Beats LeTourneau, Improves to 4-0 for First Time in 51 Years
McNeese MBB Beats LeTourneau, Improves to 4-0 for First Time in 51 Years