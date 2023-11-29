Authorities warning of Social Security phone scam

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam they are investigating.

Authorities say the scammers are calling and identifying themselves as part of the Social Security Office claiming that your social security number, identity, and bank account information have been compromised. They then try to assure the individual saying that someone from the Sheriff’s Office will be contacting them, which is followed up by a call from another scammer using the name of an active deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to be aware of this scam, reminding residents not to give out any personal information and that their office does not operate in this manner.

