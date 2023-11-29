50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities warning of Social Security phone scam

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam they are investigating.

Authorities say the scammers are calling and identifying themselves as part of the Social Security Office claiming that your social security number, identity, and bank account information have been compromised. They then try to assure the individual saying that someone from the Sheriff’s Office will be contacting them, which is followed up by a call from another scammer using the name of an active deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to be aware of this scam, reminding residents not to give out any personal information and that their office does not operate in this manner.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
WATCH LIVE: Landry announcing new head of LSP
Landry expected to name new head of LSP
Henning Drive and Moss Lane.
State police: Man shot by police was reaching for gun
Drivers headed across the Whiskey Bay bridge towards Baton Rouge should consider taking...
I-10 East is closed past Whiskey Bay due to vehicle fire