A visit to Gertibelle’s Holiday Hoedown Drive-thru

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Here nestled in the woods near Leesville is Christmas on the Ranch.

It’s a quaint, fun filled place but the main attraction is the holiday drive through a spectacular of lights.

This year the theme is Gertibelle’s Holiday Hoedown Drive-thru. It’s the dream of Mathew and Courtney Whitehead who decided to make it their full time business after a family crisis.

“Family is very important to us. Our little boy got sick three years ago and it made us realize that family is very important. We need to all stop and take time with our kids. They’re only little once and you only get so much time with them. So, we did this drive-thru and we hope every year to make it a little bit bigger and a little bit better,” said Courtney.

“We take it down in January and February but then we plan all year and start building new props the rest of the year and so we’ll be prepared for the next Christmas season,” said Mathew, who explains it’s a way to make family memories.

And the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce fully supports it in part because they say it’s worth the drive and brings people to the area. And in response to what patrons say they want they’ve added new things such as Gladly’s General Store.

“They asked for a photo area, for things to do at the end of the drive so this year that’s what we gave them. We gave them a gift shop, a place to take some pictures, we gave them a game area and we gave them a food truck area,” said Courtney.

And if you’re wondering who Gertibelle is she’s a cow who is actually a main character in the show.

For more on how to buy tickets visit the Christmas on the Ranch web site.

