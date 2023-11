LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle accident is causing traffic on I-10 Eastbound near the I-10 and I-210 intersection, according to DOTD.

The left lane is currently blocked as authorities work to clear the accident.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at the I-10/I-210 junction (Mile Marker 25) due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) November 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.