Town of Elton budget meeting ends in chaos

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Chaos erupted after a contentious town hall meeting in Elton on Monday.

Mayor Kesia Lemoine was issued a citation for simple battery for hitting the cell phone out of the hands of a person recording her arguing with other meeting attendees, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting began with the objective of introducing a budget to adopt in December. The first item of the budget discussed was an overtime pay program for the Elton Police Department.

The goal of the program is to bring in more revenue for the town through traffic tickets. The Elton Police Chief said the program has faults, as some officers do not write extra tickets during overtime hours. He also said he cannot force officers to work overtime and on days off.

Tensions began to rise when the meeting moved to the topic of grants. Mayor Lemoine says there are two grants for solar plants and one for road repairs. A councilwoman proceeds to ask if Carl Capone, identified as a grant writer, should be asked about the grants available.

A woman attending the meeting interrupts and says she heard Capone was fired from the grant writer job. Mayor Lemoine replies “We’re talking about the budget, you way off on something else. We are on the budget. You out of order. You say something else, we’re gonna escort you out. We’re talking about the budget.”

The same woman asks how many grant writers are staffed by the town. Mayor Lemoine can be seen rolling her eyes in annoyance. The council begins to ask around if anyone knows if Capone is fired.

Mayor Lemoine says Capone left the department because two people “lied on him.” She points at two council members. Lemoine asks the woman who inquired about Capone’s firing about her motives for attending the meeting.

Attention shifts to Lemoine’s compensation. She calls out council members for being “worried” about how she gets paid. Arguments continue among the council.

A “gathering” that Lemoine allegedly had is brought up. Rumors began circulating about a secret committee meeting.

“You wanna talk about transparency let’s talk here first!” Lemoine said.

After the meeting adjourned, the arguing continued into the hallway. Lemoine can be heard arguing with citizens before she approached the woman filming her.

A second petition to recall Lemoine has been received by the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters after the first attempt failed.

This petition, like another filed in May, listed “election irregularities and election fraud” as the reason for the recall.

