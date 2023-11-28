50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2023.

Eric Tony Clark, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jarvous Dewayne Johnson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic-control devices; driver must be licensed.

Breanna Lashea Berry, 22, Lafayette: Aggravated battery (2 charges); theft of a firearm; property damage under $1,000; theft of $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft of a firearm; theft under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of stolen firearms.

Melinda Gail Blakely, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Seth Russell Borill, 32, Vinton: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Floyd Vendale Riley, 60, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Leon Aaron Anderson, 40, Westlake: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Bryden Yip, 24, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Timothy Wayne Phillips, 35, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Christopher James Chatman, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; broken tail lamps; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

