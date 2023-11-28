50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur announces road closures for Christmas Under the Oaks set up

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - As the City of Sulphur prepares for its Christmas Under the Oaks Festival, several road closures have been scheduled to allow for the festival setup.

The road closures will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 29 remain in place until Sunday, Dec. 3.

Beginning at noon

  • Ruth St. from Cypress St. to Pecan St. (local traffic allowed through)

Beginning at 7 p.m.

  • Cypress St. from Ruth St. to Huntington St.
  • Huntington St. from Tamarack St. to Cypress (reduced to one lane)

