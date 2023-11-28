50/50 Thursdays
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

FILE - U.S. Coast Guard photo
FILE - U.S. Coast Guard photo(Chief Petty Officer David Mosley / USCG)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A search is underway for four crewmembers missing from the bulk carrier vessel Meghna Adventure in the Mississippi River near Belle Chasse.

The United States Coast Guard says it was notified around 11 p.m. Monday night when the men reportedly did not arrive for muster, a standard safety drill.

The men are described as being of Bangladeshi nationality, aged 25, 29, 30, and 47, all with dark hair and brown skin. Their names were not immediately disclosed.

A USCG helicopter and small boat are leading the search.

