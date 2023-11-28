Premature twins born in July go home in time for Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There’s nothing like being home for the holidays, but that has a special meaning for a local family. Their prematurely born twins spent months in the hospital. But now the tiny babies have come home in time for the holidays.

Kai and Raven got off to a rough start when they arrived at 24 weeks on July 12. They were due at the end of October.

At the time, their parents Andee and Justin McKinney had tried for six years to conceive. And then they learned their twins might not survive.

“I think they said 55% chance (for survival), so we were devastated because we finally got our babies, but we weren’t sure if they were being taken away from us,” said Andee. Both babies weighed less than two pounds.

“They were this big when they were born,” says Andee, showing a toy bunny the size the babies were when they were born.

“My aunt got them. There’s a blue one for my son and a pink one for her, so each week we took a picture with the rabbit to show how big they’ve gotten,” she said.

Early on, the babies made it clear they were fighters. A post on Instagram shows Raven seemingly trying to escape her NICU bassinet at eight weeks old.

“Raven, where are you going?” says someone watching her.

After a hard-fought fight, brother Kai graduated from the neo-natal intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital’s Gauthier campus on November 3rd. And 22 days later, baby Raven was ready to join brother at home.

“We’re excited. We never thought this day would come. It felt like forever starting in July,” says Andee.

It’s emotional for the nurses and doctors who have cared for the tiny babies for four months to part with them, but there is no place like home. And with three clicks of her ruby slippers, Raven prepared for departure as brother Kai looked on. But first, pictures with the medical staff, the grandmothers and finally Mom and Dad.

Neonatologist Dr. Rachel Everett is the medical director of the NICU and came Sunday in for Raven’s discharge.

“I praise God for it because they were very, very small and very, very sick for a very long time. But with His help and guidance and a team effort, they are well,” she said.

Everett says her job is demanding but so rewarding.

Family and medical staff lined the hallway as the reunited twins made their grand exit to begin life on the outside.

And so, for the McKinneys, Christmas is early.

“I’ve got two presents right there,” smiles Andee.

And home for Christmas has never meant so much.

During her hospital stay Raven, the smaller of the twins, went from one and a half pounds to eight pounds six ounces.

