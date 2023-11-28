Petition to recall Elton mayor advances to governor’s office

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - A petition to recall Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine has been certified by the Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters and has moved on to the governor’s office.

The recall petition needed 245 handwritten signatures from the 612 active voters in Elton.

The petition had 252 signatures, of which Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters Joann Blair found 249 to be valid. One person died and two had addresses different than where they were registered.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office received the recall petition Tuesday morning. The governor’s office is reviewing the petition and if found to be valid will ask the Secretary of State’s Office to schedule a recall election.

The news comes a day after Lemoine was cited for simple battery following a contentious town hall meeting. A video of an altercation after the meeting was shared with KPLC.

