DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Palmetto Creek Bridge on Graybow Road, in between Loftin and Hayes roads, reopens to traffic today.

The closure, which began in June, was necessary for crews to replace the bridge.

The bridge was widened to 28 feet, and the travel lanes are each 11 feet with 3-foot shoulders.

Palmetto Creek Bridge in Beauregard Parish reopens (Google)

