One dead in Elton house fire

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Fire District Six responded to a house fire in Elton that claimed the life of one person.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 8000 block of U.S. 190, between Liberty Cemetery Road and Leonard Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

JDFD Six says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation. 7NEWS has reached out to them for more details.

