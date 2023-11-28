New details announced in fatal Elton fire

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Deputies with the State Fire Marshal provided an update to the house fire in Elton on Saturday, Nov. 25, that claimed the life of one man and his dog.

According to authorities, Jeff Davis Fire District #6 responded to a call for a house fire just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 8500 block of Hwy. 90 in Elton. Firefighters discovered the body of a man in the living room, and the body of a dog was found nearby.

Deputies with the State Fire Marshal provided an update to the house fire in Elton on Saturday, Nov. 25, that claimed the life of one man and his dog.(State Fire Marshal)

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office at this time, but the Fire Marshal’s Office believes the victim to be the 67-year-old homeowner.

Through their investigation, deputies determined the fire began near where the victim was found. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have not been able to rule out the possibility of unsafe heating practices or an electrical malfunction associated with improper use of extension cords as potential contributing factors.

Deputies were unable to locate any working smoke alarms in the home, as well.

The Fire Marshal’s Office stresses the importance of smoke alarms and offers the following tips for practicing safe home heating:

  • Placing space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
  • Plugging all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Avoiding the use of stoves or ovens to heat homes
  • Not overfilling fireplaces/wood-burning stoves and ensuring proper ventilation
  • Not leaving candles/open flames (or space heaters) unattended.

If assistance is needed obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life will get your local fire department out to install a free smoke alarm for you. Visit the Fire Marshal’s website or contact your local fire department.

