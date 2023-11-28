Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Lake Charles restaurant

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating vandalism at the El Dorado Mexican Grill.

Deputies arrived at the scene on Sunday, Nov. 26 at approximately 9:46 a.m. Several glass windows and other items of value were damaged.

Video surveillance footage showed Marcos Gabriel Latalladi, 38, of Lake Charles throwing bricks into the restaurant, breaking seven windows, two doors, and a cement flower pot, LCPD said. The estimated value of the damages is $5,400.

Autoplay

Latalladi was arrested by LCPD in a parking lot near the restaurant and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He is facing one count of simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Bond was set at $4,500.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.