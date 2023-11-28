Lake Charles receives federal loan to improve water quality

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ water system will be getting an upgrade after it was approved for an Emergency Contaminant Loan from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This is the second loan awarded to the city by the Louisiana Department of Health under its Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program. The $2.3 million awarded will be used to reduce iron and manganese levels in the city’s drinking water that serves more than 35,000 customers.

Katie Harrington, Public Information Officer for the City of Lake Charles, says the city has always treated drinking water for iron and manganese, and that the loan is to install upgraded technology at two facilities.

Engineers plan to replace the system’s pressure filter, install a potassium permanganate feed system at the Center East Water Treatment Plant, and rehabilitate the pressure filter at the Chennault Water Treatment Plant.

LDH says manganese contamination is problematic, and poses a health risk when levels are high in drinking water.

The deal for the loan was closed on Sept. 14, 2023.

$20 million was awarded to the city in May 2023 to improve its water system. That funding is being used to construct a new 6 million gallon-per-day groundwater treatment facility that will include provisions for future expansion to 10 million gallons per day. The new facility is the seventh ground treatment facility in the city’s system.

