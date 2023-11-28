Jeanie the three-legged dog and SWLA icon dies at 16

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jeanie the three-legged dog died Tuesday morning at 16 and a half years old.

Jeanie was a Southwest Louisiana icon who’s done more in her lifetime than most humans.

With only three legs, she wasn’t any less of a dog. In fact, she led an extraordinary life.

“She’s touched so many lives and she’s had a wonderful life,” Susan Stanford said.

Stanford runs Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy and has know and worked with Jeanie for many years.

Being a rescue-amputee and surviving thyroid cancer, Jeanie was a symbol of courage.

“You just persevere when you have adversity,” Stanford said. “She had three legs but it didn’t matter. She concentrated on the positive on the things she could do and people she could help.”

Unlike most dogs Jeanie had a job to do, still working even in her final years, as a therapy dog.

“She brought so much light and joy to everyone especially veterans that were missing limbs, especially children and she seemed to know it was her job to cheer them up,” Stanford said.

“Making people smile and doing her thing. It just brings so much joy to our hearts,” Jeanie’s owner Lydia Crochet said in a 2022 interview.

It’s a job that requires a little magic and one Jeanie was good at.

“They create tiny miracles,” Stanford said. “She was named hero dog of the year, also therapy dog of the year and she was on the cover of our alliance of therapy dogs booklet, which is a very big deal.”

Her accolades don’t just stop there. From making headlines both nationally and locally, to being featured in various magazines, or having children’s books written about her, acting in plays, appearing on the Today Show, and the Hallmark Channel, meeting celebrities, and walking the red carpet like she was born for it.

Jeanie lived a full and meaningful life and now she has crossed over the rainbow bridge but her legacy will live on.

“Her perky image is always in our memory and it will brighten our lives and I’m really happy to have known her,” Stanford said. “Bye Jeanie.”

The following is a statement written by Lydia Crochet on Jeanie’s passing:

“While we are completely heartbroken by her passing, are so grateful to have had Jeanie in our lives for over 16 years. It was a true privilege to be her mama and to share her with the world. Being her pet therapy partner allowed me to have a front-row seat to this never-ending parade of joy, to meet countless kids, veterans, seniors, victims of violence, and random new friends. All connected with Jeanie on some level, from fellow amputees to fellow cancer survivors. She offered comfort and hope to the lonely, the sick, and the traumatized. A simple act of kindness on our part by adopting a homeless rescue with special needs has been rewarded more than we ever imagined. We thank God for this perfect, special little gift and we did our best to let her shine.”

