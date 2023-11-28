50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: A sun filled day ahead Tuesday, rain chances picking up later in the week

By Joseph Enk
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the day as a quiet but cool weather pattern continues. Rain chances are leaning higher for late this week.

A very similar start to Monday kicked off our Tuesday, with a few patches of frost on the ground in the northern parishes and areas with lighter winds. Light winds will once again continue through the morning, so you’ll want to grab a jacket heading out the door. Despite a chilly start, there’s plenty of sunshine ahead for the day and clearer skies should help us warm up a little more. Fairly even heating is expected to put temperatures around the low 60′s for most of the area, and it could get a few degrees higher for those sheltered from the light winds.

Pleasant weather will continue into the evening with a little cloud cover starting to pick up overnight.

Our area should see abundant sunshine warming us up during the day
Our area should see abundant sunshine warming us up during the day(KPLC)

Slightly warmer temperatures will keep rising through Wednesday packaged in with a southerly wind shift. This will send highs back into the 60′s and lows into the upper 40′s to low 50′s. After that, we’ll be on the lookout for the next chance for rain.

That chance looks to arrive by Thursday, and it may be a good one at that. This is because we’ll begin to see some disturbances move near and through the region. Even warmer temperatures and higher humidity should allow for showers to move in through the day, with a couple storms between Thursday and Friday possible as well. Right now, the odds of severe weather appear low, since instability looks like it will be limited. This has some room to change if we end up warmer than forecast, so we’ll watch trends.

Quiet weather turns to a decent chance for rain past mid-week
Quiet weather turns to a decent chance for rain past mid-week(KPLC)

As far as rainfall totals go, models are still somewhat split on specific amounts. However, it looks like we’ll get a decent chance of showers providing a good couple inches of rain in local spots. After Thursday, a weak cold front will approach the area, possibly coming to a stall by Friday. This front isn’t likely to drop temperatures by much, but if it does stall, that will continue the chances for scattered showers throughout the weekend and add to rain totals.

Rainfall amounts heading into the weekend could see as much as 1-4" over several days.
Rainfall amounts heading into the weekend could see as much as 1-4" over several days.(KPLC)

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Another cold start to the day is ahead Tuesday morning, before we watch for a warming tend and...
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Cold weather returns tonight ahead of a trend for warmer weather and higher rain chances by...
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Another cold morning will start our Tuesday before we track warmer weather and higher rain...
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast