First Alert Forecast: A sun filled day ahead Tuesday, rain chances picking up later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the day as a quiet but cool weather pattern continues. Rain chances are leaning higher for late this week.

A very similar start to Monday kicked off our Tuesday, with a few patches of frost on the ground in the northern parishes and areas with lighter winds. Light winds will once again continue through the morning, so you’ll want to grab a jacket heading out the door. Despite a chilly start, there’s plenty of sunshine ahead for the day and clearer skies should help us warm up a little more. Fairly even heating is expected to put temperatures around the low 60′s for most of the area, and it could get a few degrees higher for those sheltered from the light winds.

Pleasant weather will continue into the evening with a little cloud cover starting to pick up overnight.

Our area should see abundant sunshine warming us up during the day (KPLC)

Slightly warmer temperatures will keep rising through Wednesday packaged in with a southerly wind shift. This will send highs back into the 60′s and lows into the upper 40′s to low 50′s. After that, we’ll be on the lookout for the next chance for rain.

That chance looks to arrive by Thursday, and it may be a good one at that. This is because we’ll begin to see some disturbances move near and through the region. Even warmer temperatures and higher humidity should allow for showers to move in through the day, with a couple storms between Thursday and Friday possible as well. Right now, the odds of severe weather appear low, since instability looks like it will be limited. This has some room to change if we end up warmer than forecast, so we’ll watch trends.

Quiet weather turns to a decent chance for rain past mid-week (KPLC)

As far as rainfall totals go, models are still somewhat split on specific amounts. However, it looks like we’ll get a decent chance of showers providing a good couple inches of rain in local spots. After Thursday, a weak cold front will approach the area, possibly coming to a stall by Friday. This front isn’t likely to drop temperatures by much, but if it does stall, that will continue the chances for scattered showers throughout the weekend and add to rain totals.

Rainfall amounts heading into the weekend could see as much as 1-4" over several days. (KPLC)

