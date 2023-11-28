50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Frost possible Wednesday morning, then strong storms could arrive Thursday

By Wade Hampton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly Tuesday night, and this means frost is possible Wednesday morning.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The only hiccup in the forecast is the possibility of high thin clouds arriving overnight, but these are not likely to be enough to prevent temperatures from reaching the low to mid 30s in all areas north of I-10. Even some rural areas south of I-10 could see patchy frost. Clouds will continue to increase through the day Wednesday and that should keep high temperatures in the mid 60s.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

An upper level disturbance will move from south Texas across our area Thursday and this will bring a chance of rain along with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain will develop over central Texas and move our way through the morning with storms most likely in the afternoon hours. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes) could occur with any storms that form.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

We could also receive 1 to 3 inches of rain and that would be great news for our on-gong drought. Please plan to monitor the weather closely Thursday and make sure you have our app on your smartphone: www.kplctv.com/apps

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The jetstream will remain overhead and will be bringing in moisture from the Pacific Ocean through Saturday; this means rain will remain possible. The severe threat likely ends Thursday when the disturbance moves out, although if more disturbances arrive that could change.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

A cold front arrives Sunday or Monday and that will bring cooler weather back for much of next week. The very long range models show another strong storm system arriving late next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

