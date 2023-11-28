Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office deputies protecting shoppers this holiday season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you head out to do some Christmas shopping at Prien Lake Mall, you might notice an increase of Calcasieu Sheriff deputies.

“You should be enjoying yourself, enjoying your family, and that’s what we are there for,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said. “To make sure you get home safely.”

In an effort to curb crime this holiday season, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has its annual ‘Robbery Prevention Mobilization’ unit up and running in the mall parking lot. Volunteer deputies are there to patrol the parking lot and help shoppers with loading their vehicles, escorting them to or from a store or even changing a flat tire.

“We’re there to assist the motorists and employees of the mall in any way we can, and just to provide a safe environment for shoppers to go out and shop, and feel like they are protected,” Guillory said.

CPSO has been implementing this for 15 years.

If you are doing your shopping elsewhere, Guillory said there are a few tips to follow to stay safe when doing so, like making sure shopping bags are out of plain sight.

“Remember to always park in a safe spot,” Guillory said. “The closer to the door you can get, the better it is. It is also important to be mindful of your surroundings before you get out of the car, or before you go to the car.”

The mobilization unit will be in the mall parking lot from now until after Christmas, from noon until one hour after the mall’s closing, seven days a week.

