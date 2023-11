ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Allen Parish Water District Two has issued a boil advisory for residents on Hwy 383.

Areas affected are from Amos Bluff in Indian Village to Hecker.

The boil advisory is due to a main line repair.

