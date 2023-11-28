Authorities investigating dead puppies left in crate

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Cameron authorities are searching for a suspect after dead puppies were found in a makeshift crate at the Calcasieu Ship Channel Sunday.

The two dogs were found in a plastic crate with the top covered.

Sheriff Ron Johnson said this was no accident, calling it “beyond cruel.”

Johnson asked anyone with information to call the Cameron Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.