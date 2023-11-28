50/50 Thursdays
Authorities investigating dead puppies left in crate

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Cameron authorities are searching for a suspect after dead puppies were found in a makeshift crate at the Calcasieu Ship Channel Sunday.

The two dogs were found in a plastic crate with the top covered.

Sheriff Ron Johnson said this was no accident, calling it “beyond cruel.”

Johnson asked anyone with information to call the Cameron Sheriff’s Office.

