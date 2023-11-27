Temporary water service shut-off scheduled on Magnolia and Arvilla lanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is notifying the public that water will be turned off temporarily beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 28, on Magnolia and Arvilla lanes.

The outage is expected to last until around noon the same day. The service interruption is necessary for crews to replace a valve in the area.

Following the restoration of water service, a precautionary boil advisory will be put in place for customers on Magnolia and Arvilla lanes. The boil advisory is likely to last around 24 hours, until water samples collected and submitted for testing met the water quality requirements of the Louisiana Department of Health.

Personnel are going door-to-door to notify impacted customers with door hangers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.