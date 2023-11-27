50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2023.

Raynard Guillory Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Todd Ferstl, 43, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Roderick Wayne Lavan, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Marcos Gabriel Latalladi, 38, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Timothy Dwayne Lee, 52, Mobile, AL: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Paul Robert Henley, 51, Meadows, VA: Owner must secure registration; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Desean Waller, 21, Lake Charles: Battery; contempt of court; organized retail theft under $5,000.

Cameryn Elizabeth Gaines, 20, Lake Charles: Organized retail theft under $5,000.

Kianna Lynn Nera, 20, Lake Charles: Organized retail theft under $5,000.

Bianca Gonzales Hernandez, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Amanda Lynn Tanner, 44, Lakewood, CO: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lashanna Jean Doss, 40, Vinton: Theft under $5,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; domestic abuse; cruelty to a juvenile.

Daniel Joseph Herald Jr., 42, Blackhawk, CO: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher James Watson, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Roman Gongora, 50, Miami, FL: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

