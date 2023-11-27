50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

A chance meeting between two men at a hospital lead to a life-changing ride for a heart...
Chance meeting between two men leads to a fast heart transplant
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Other guests at Disneyland captured video of the incident.
Disneyland guest arrested after streaking in ‘It’s a Small World,’ video shows
Fidelity National Financial is investigating a cybersecurity breach that disrupted some of the...
Cybersecurity breach impacts several Fidelity National Financial systems
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at...
Donald Trump set to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial