State Seafood Safety Task Force tackling import testing and mislabeling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Louisiana Seafood Safety Task Force are searching for answers to not only improve the dying domestic seafood industry but also address health concerns coming from imports.

“You can become antibody resistant from eating imported shrimp and imported fish so our state should be able to do something in that way or even federally,” said Kimberly Chauvin. “I don’t even understand how we’re not protecting people.”

Commissioner Mike Strain thinks making our own rules is a good place to start.

“We can set the standards for all shrimp, for all crawfish, for all crabs and set the standards so their standards have to meet our standards,” said Strain.

Only around 2% of imported seafood is tested at the ports. Congressman Garret Graves believes partnering with the FDA to increase that number could be one solution.

”Shrimp testing to ensure that we’re getting the healthy product in the U.S. and we’re sending back the stuff that’s using illegal chemicals,” said Graves.

More testing can be expensive and exhaustive for the four commercial inspectors in the state. To help cover these costs, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser suggested increasing tariffs.

”Ask the federal government to add five to ten cents a pound inspection fee on all imported seafood,” said Nungesser.

They’re also tackling the issue of mislabeling products. According to Nungesser, there have been over 2,300 mislabeling violations over the last few years.

”When you look at that label you think it’s Louisiana crawfish, it’s Boudreaux’s right,” said Strain. “Nice shrimp boat on it and all that sort of thing, but it’s a product of China and only on the back if you really look and you know where to look that it’s there.”

Local shrimpers said this is something that’s only hurting them even more.

”It pains me to know that when all of our culture has developed and what we’ve made Louisiana known for, we’ve got a country like China and I don’t know if y’all have been watching China over the last few months and years, but I don’t want China and those imported products coming from China and befitting nothing from what I’m about,” one shrimper said.

To help protect them, Nungesser believes they should create new legislation for punishment and enforcement.

“First offense $5,000, second $10,000, third $25,000 and let that money go back to the seafood board for promoting our local seafood,” said Nungesser.

The task force is taking all these ideas and suggestions of how to make changes now in an effort to put together a comprehensive package before the next legislative session.

