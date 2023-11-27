50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

The postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint, but surveillance footage told a different story, police said.
By WTVG Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, WTVG reports.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims on Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call because of the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his U.S. Postal Service van, looking around and then throwing a set of federal postal service keys into a yard, according to investigators.

Police say their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit shops in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 24,...
Jill Biden says White House decor designed for visitors to see the holidays through a child’s eyes
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Retailers are offering discounts on Cyber Monday
Clouds moving in this afternoon will keep temperatures from warming up very far
First Alert Forecast: Cooler air settling in while conditions remain quiet to start the week
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2023