50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport

Video after the alleged jumping incident shows passengers filing out of the plane, and a view from the window shows a person being restrained by security.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly opened a plane’s emergency exit door and exited onto the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:41 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 26.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a 38-year-old man who they believe is from Atlanta, opened the emergency exit door to exit a stationary plane at Concourse B. The man reportedly climbed onto the wing of the plane and jumped to the ground.

Ground personnel were able to quickly capture the man near the plane and held him until JPSO deputies arrived on the scene.

The aircraft had not departed the gate or pushed back at the time of the incident.

Deputies say the man is believed to have been suffering from a mental health emergency and was taken to the hospital.

There is no indication that the man left any items on the plane, and he was not found in possession of any weapons. Sheriff Lopinto says he does not anticipate filing criminal charges, but the investigation has been handed over to federal authorities.

Despite the disruption, no injuries were reported during the incident. However, the flight was canceled.

A video posted to TikTok with over 1.5 million views shows passengers being escorted off of the plane back into the airport’s boarding area.

@zedweb08

Isreal American jumped out the exit door right before the plane took off and alledgely threw something on the plane, i started recording because they were arguing , this was a very tramatic event. Flight 3172 from MSY - ATL #flightdrama #Neworleans

♬ original sound - Zed ✨

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Clouds moving in this afternoon will keep temperatures from warming up very far
First Alert Forecast: Cooler air settling in while conditions remain quiet to start the week
Water pipe dripping. Water is temporarily shut off due to the collapsing of a large water line...
Temporary water service shut-off scheduled on Magnolia and Arvilla lanes
Crews working to extinguish fire in Moss Bluff
Crews working to extinguish structure fire in Moss Bluff
Crews working to extinguish fire in Moss Bluff
Crews working to extinguish fire in Moss Bluff
Sabine State Bank fire
Sabine State Bank in Robeline destroyed by fire following vehicle crash