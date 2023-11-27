50/50 Thursdays
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers on I-10 East that left one person dead.

It happened just west of the La. 397 exit.

Both eastbound lanes are closed, LSP said. They will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the wreckage is removed.

Congestion is backed up to Enterprise Blvd.

Traffic is being diverted to I-210 West.

