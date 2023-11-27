New election to be held for Cameron police juror
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Neither candidate in the tied race for Cameron Parish police juror asked for a recount.
The race will now go to third election on Dec. 16.
Both candidates for the District 4 seat - Mark Daigle and Tina Horn - received 178 votes in the Nov. 18 election.
The winner of the election will succeed Scott Trahan, who did not make the runoff.
