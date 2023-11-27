New election to be held for Cameron police juror

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Neither candidate in the tied race for Cameron Parish police juror asked for a recount.

The race will now go to third election on Dec. 16.

Both candidates for the District 4 seat - Mark Daigle and Tina Horn - received 178 votes in the Nov. 18 election.

The winner of the election will succeed Scott Trahan, who did not make the runoff.

