Lake Charles Fire Department responds to Swanee Street house fire

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A house on Swanee Street caught fire Sunday morning.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to the scene in the 3700 block at approximately 10:44 a.m.

At the time the homeowner, his wife, and two adult children were in the home, District Chief Joseph Dantley said.

The homeowner says his smoke detector alerted him and his family and when he went to search for where the fire was in the home, it was in the back part of the garage.

No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.