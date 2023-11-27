First Alert Forecast: Cooler air settling in while conditions remain quiet to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some chilly temperatures have moved in behind Sunday’s front, but rain chances won’t pick back up for several days.

A little bit of cloud cover and some light winds have done a good enough job at preventing frost in most places overnight, but the northly breeze continues to enforce cooler temperatures across the area. You will probably want to grab a jacket heading out the door, as temperatures are almost 20° cooler than Sunday morning for some areas!

Generally quiet weather is on tap for the day, with a little morning sunshine trying to warm us up a little bit. However, cloud cover is expected to move in during the day, which will likely put a lid on our warmup and keep today’s highs in the upper 50′s for most. Even with cloud cover moving in, rain chances remain minimal for now.

Clouds moving in this afternoon will keep temperatures from warming up very far (KPLC)

Tuesday will continue the cool theme, with high temperatures in the upper 50′s to near 60°. Tuesday morning will feature a cold start once again, with another round of temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30′s along and north of I-10. Just how cold we get will depend on how many clouds hang around. If we see more clearing, some of these readings may end up even lower!

Quiet weather remains in place through at least mid-week (KPLC)

The sunshine will finally get us a little warmer by mid-week packaged in with a southerly wind shift. This will send highs back into the 60′s and lows into the upper 40′s to low 50′s. After that, we’ll be on the lookout for the next chance for rain. By Thursday, we’ll begin to see some disturbances move near and through the region. Even warmer temperatures and higher humidity should allow for at least a scattering of showers, and maybe even a couple storms between Thursday and Friday. Obviously the fine print on rain coverage and totals will need to be watched, but if things hold those two days would provide a good shot at another round of wetting rain.

