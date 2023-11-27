FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weather continues Tuesday, watching increased rain chances for the late week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The chilly weather will last at least for one more day, before we start to warm up later in the week.

Another chilly night is in store into Tuesday morning. Another cold start to the day is expected, with temperatures that should again fall down to the mid-to-upper 30′s along and north of I-10. A few more clouds will hang around at least for the first half of the night, so temperatures should not fall below what we saw early Monday morning. Still, it will be plenty chilly, and lighter winds may allow for a few areas of frost for our northern parishes if enough clouds clear. And don’t forget about that jacket as you head out the door!

After another cold start, temperatures should return to near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. (KPLC)

By the afternoon, we’ll see some sunshine return and perhaps some slightly higher temperatures, near the 60 degree mark. The sunshine will finally get us a little warmer by mid-week packaged in with a southerly wind shift. This will send highs back into the 60′s and lows into the upper 40′s to low 50′s. After that, we’ll be on the lookout for the next chance for rain.

The next disturbance and cold front begins to approach by Thursday, bringing a better chance for showers and storms. (KPLC)

That chance looks to arrive by Thursday, and it may be a good one at that. This is because we’ll begin to see some disturbances move near and through the region. Even warmer temperatures and higher humidity should allow for showers to move in through the day, with a couple storms between Thursday and Friday possible as well. Right now, the odds of severe weather appear low, since instability looks like it will be limited. This has some room to change if we end up warmer than forecast, so we’ll watch trends.

As far as rainfall totals go, it still is a little early to nail down specific amounts. With that said, the coverage of showers and storms may be sufficient to provide a good chance at a couple inches of rain in local spots. These are also trends we’ll also watch closely. After Thursday, a weak cold front will approach the area, possibly coming to a stall by Friday. If the stall occurs over our area, that will continue the chances for scattered showers throughout the weekend and add to rain totals.

Rainfall amounts through early next week may range between a general 1-4 inches if trends hold. (KPLC)

