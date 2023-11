LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued in the City of Leesville.

Areas affected include North 5th St. (Hwy 171) to Kimberly Dr. and Herring St. to Hwy 468 (Lula St.), according to Leesville Police.

City officials say Public Works is working on a “water issue” on 1st Street.

