Authorities release name of man who died in Sulphur police shooting

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The name of the man shot by Sulphur police last week has been released.

Ismael Reyes, 33, of Baytown, Texas died following the incident on Henning Drive, between E. Moss Lane and Sunset Street.

Megan LeBoeuf, with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, said the autopsy is still pending.

Louisiana State Police investigators are investigating the shooting.

Officers with the Sulphur Police Department began investigating a report of a shot fired near a business on Ruth Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The complainant said a silver vehicle left the area, driving east on Henning Drive, according to state police. Sulphur officers saw a vehicle matching the description in the driveway of a home on Hennings Drive. Several people were standing around it.

State police have not released further details, but said Sulphur officers shot Reyes “during the course of the interaction.”

Reyes died at a local hospital.

