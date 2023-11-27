50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities release name of man who died in Sulphur police shooting

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The name of the man shot by Sulphur police last week has been released.

Ismael Reyes, 33, of Baytown, Texas died following the incident on Henning Drive, between E. Moss Lane and Sunset Street.

Megan LeBoeuf, with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, said the autopsy is still pending.

Louisiana State Police investigators are investigating the shooting.

Officers with the Sulphur Police Department began investigating a report of a shot fired near a business on Ruth Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The complainant said a silver vehicle left the area, driving east on Henning Drive, according to state police. Sulphur officers saw a vehicle matching the description in the driveway of a home on Hennings Drive. Several people were standing around it.

State police have not released further details, but said Sulphur officers shot Reyes “during the course of the interaction.”

Reyes died at a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Henning Drive and Moss Lane.
Authorities release name of man dead in Sulphur police shooting
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weather continues Tuesday, watching increased rain chances for the late week
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
KPLC Live at Five