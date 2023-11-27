2024 McNeese Softball schedule highlighted by matchups against National Champion Oklahoma

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls softball schedule was released earlier Monday morning, and this season you could argue this is one of the most difficult schedules that they have put together in program history.

Below is a full list of all of their Non-Conference and Conference games set for this coming season:

Non-Conference games:

California (Feb 8)

Cowgirl Classic-

New Mexico (Feb 9)

Tarleton State (Feb 10-11)

Tennessee State (Feb 10-11)

Baylor (Feb 15)

Cowgirl Challenge-

Oklahoma (Feb 16-17) *Defending National Champions

Central Arkansas (Feb 17)

Lamar (Feb 18)

Boise State (Feb 21)

North Dakota (Feb 23)

@Houston (Feb 28)

LSU Purple & Gold Challenge (All games in Baton Rouge)-

San Diego State (Mar 1)

Illinois (Mar 2)

LSU (Mar 2-3)

Louisiana Tech (Mar 3)

Louisiana Tech (Mar 5)

Houston (Mar 6)

ULM (Mar 8-9)

@UL-Lafayette (Mar 13)

@South Alabama (Mar 26)

@Florida State (Apr 2-3)

Sam Houston (Apr 17)

UL-Lafayette (Apr 24)

@Louisiana Tech (Apr 30)

Conference games:

@Nicholls (Mar 15-16)

Incarnate Word (Mar 22-23)

@Northwestern (Mar 29-30)

Lamar (Apr 5-6)

@Texas A&M-Commerce (Apr 12-13)

HCU (Apr 19-20)

@Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Apr 26-27)

Southeastern (May 3-4)

