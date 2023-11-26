50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 25, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2023.

Phillip Jeffery Lane, 31, Vinton: Possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jammie Scott Benoit, 52, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated; criminal trespass; resisting an officer; operating while intoxicated; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of alcohol in a vehicle; driving on roadway laned for traffic; required position and method of turning at intersections; obstruction of court orders.

Tiffany Nicole Bowman, 42, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Chase Hunter Gordy, 36, Glenmora: Simple burglary; attempted simple burglary; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Derek Alan Buckles, 41, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

David Shay Davis, 39, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Eric Paul Bushnell, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons; missing headlights on new vehicle.

Corey Shane Thibodeaux, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Dwayne Michael Lewis, 30, Sulphur: Four counts of instate detainer; domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

