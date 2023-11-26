50/50 Thursdays
Pierre-Paul to make Saints debut; Lattimore to IR, six inactive in Atlanta

Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, left, will make his Saints debut Sunday (Nov. 26) in Atlanta...
Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, left, will make his Saints debut Sunday (Nov. 26) in Atlanta wearing No. 54; meanwhile, Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, right, has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle sprain and will miss at least the next four games.(Associated Press)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (WVUE) - Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul will make his Saints debut Sunday (Nov. 26) against the Atlanta Falcons.

The three-time Pro Bowler will wear No. 54 after being elevated from the team’s practice squad for the NFC South showdown. The 6-5, 270-pound Pierre-Paul is listed by the Saints as a defensive end, but also has experience playing as an outside linebacker during his earlier career with the New York Giants (2010-17), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-21) and Baltimore Ravens (2022).

The Saints signed the 34-year-old free agent on Nov. 14 during their bye week, hoping he has enough left in the tank to juice up the team’s pass rush.

Meanwhile, the Saints’ secondary has taken a big hit with the loss of top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who sustained a high ankle sprain in the team’s 27-19 loss in Minnesota on Nov. 12. The four-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Journeyman Isaac Yiadom, playing for his fifth team in six NFL seasons, is expected to step in for Lattimore as the cornerback opposite Paulson Adebo. The earliest Lattimore will be eligible to return would be the Dec. 21 game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas also was placed on IR and will miss at least four games, after sustaining a knee injury early in the Minnesota game.

Also out for the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium is running back Kendre Miller (ankle).

Joining Miller on the inactive list for Sunday’s game are TE Jimmy Graham, QB Jake Haener, DE Isaiah Foskey, OL Nick Saldiveri and DE Kyle Phillips.

And with Steve Gleason in attendance, the Saints will wear their alternate black helmets with their white “color rush” jerseys Sunday in Atlanta.

