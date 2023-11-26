50/50 Thursdays
Light Up the Lake kicks off the holiday season

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The annual Light Up the Lake ceremony began at 6 p.m. with performances from Les Petittes Voix. They have been spreading joy across the Lake Area for decades.

After some Christmas carols and time to play in the “snow,” Mayor Nic Hunter and his children took to the stage.

The mayor flipped the switch to officially start the Christmas season in the Lake Area. The lights shined bright for people to see, and shortly after they were invited to the lakefront for a boat parade.

Boats of all shapes and sizes fully decorated in Christmas gear drove through the water and even tossed beads and candy to the crowd.

The night ended with fireworks over the lake shortly before 8 p.m.

