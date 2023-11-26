FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Well below normal temps to hang around for the next couple days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Well-below normal temperatures are here to stay for the next couple days thanks to the arrival of Sunday’s cold front.

Low temperatures will range between the mid 30's north of I-10 to near 40 along the interstate. (KPLC)

The cooldown will begin Sunday night, as northerly winds will help quickly drop temperatures. As we wake up on Monday, lows will likely range from the mid 30′s in our northern parishes to upper 30′s to near 40 along the interstate. A few upper-level clouds and just strong enough (though still light) winds should have enough power to prevent a widespread frost. With that said, a few areas of frost may try to form especially the further north you are. So it won’t be a bad idea to bring in or protect any particularly vulnerable plants you may have.

A pleasant but cool afternoon is ahead Monday with temperatures that likely will stay in the 50's for many locations. (KPLC)

Monday and Tuesday will continue the cool theme, with high temperatures in the upper 50′s to near 60 both days. Tuesday morning will feature a cold start once again, with another round of temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30′s along and north of I-10. Just how cold we get will depend on how many clouds hang around. If we see more clearing, some of these readings may end up even lower!

A series of upper-level disturbances will boost rain chances again starting Thursday, possibly lasting into next weekend. (KPLC)

Things will start to warm up again by mid-week however Southerly winds are likely to return by Wednesday, which will send highs back into the 60′s and lows into the upper 40′s to low 50′s. After that, we’ll watch for the next chance for rain. By Thursday, we’ll begin to see some disturbances move near and through the region. Even warmer temperatures and higher humidity should allow for at least a scattering of showers, and maybe even a couple storms between Thursday and Friday. Obviously the fine print of how much rain and its’ coverage will need to be watched, but if things hold those two days would provide one of the better chances for rain we’ve seen in a little while.

