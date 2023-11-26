50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory issued for areas of DeRidder

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break.

Areas affected include the following:

  • MLK Dr.
  • Young St.
  • Alexander St.
  • Lewis Ave.
  • Cedar St.
  • Ollie St.
  • WW Batties Dr.
  • Elton Mango Dr.
  • Davis St.
  • Rock St.
  • Oak St.
  • Elm St.
  • Vine St.
  • Louise St.
  • Los Angeles St.
  • California St.
  • St. Edwards Street
  • St. James Street
  • Ransom St.
  • King St.
  • Johnny Joe Lane

The boil advisory will be rescinded following the Department of Health’s mandated testing and procedures.

