Boil advisory issued for areas of DeRidder
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break.
Areas affected include the following:
- MLK Dr.
- Young St.
- Alexander St.
- Lewis Ave.
- Cedar St.
- Ollie St.
- WW Batties Dr.
- Elton Mango Dr.
- Davis St.
- Rock St.
- Oak St.
- Elm St.
- Vine St.
- Louise St.
- Los Angeles St.
- California St.
- St. Edwards Street
- St. James Street
- Ransom St.
- King St.
- Johnny Joe Lane
The boil advisory will be rescinded following the Department of Health’s mandated testing and procedures.
