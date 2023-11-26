Boil advisory issued for areas of DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break.

Areas affected include the following:

MLK Dr.

Young St.

Alexander St.

Lewis Ave.

Cedar St.

Ollie St.

WW Batties Dr.

Elton Mango Dr.

Davis St.

Rock St.

Oak St.

Elm St.

Vine St.

Louise St.

Los Angeles St.

California St.

St. Edwards Street

St. James Street

Ransom St.

King St.

Johnny Joe Lane

The boil advisory will be rescinded following the Department of Health’s mandated testing and procedures.

