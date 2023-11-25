TDL QUARTERFINALS: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four local teams have made it to the quarterfinals round of the LHSAA High School Football Playoff.

After the games, we’ll have scores and highlights on 7 News Nightcast.

Regional playoff pairings

Non-Select Division II

#1 North Desoto 45, #8 Iowa 21

# 10 Jennings @ #2 Cecilia

Non-Select Division IV

#8 Welsh @ #1 Logansport

Select Division III

#21 LCCP @ #4 University Lab

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.