50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2023.

Karl David Vincent, 49, Sulphur: Penalties for violating stop and yield signs; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Larry James Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Terence Teal Thompson, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Esme Azariah Leday, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Ali Macon Lewis, 40, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; theft less than $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Dequellin Leontrell Antoine, 23, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; parole detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Authorities searching for missing boater near Lake Arthur
Search for missing boater near Lake Arthur enters day two
7NEWS is experiencing technical difficulties impacting all channels.
7NEWS experiencing technical difficulties impacting all channels
Lake Charles businesses encourage shopping local in support of Small Business Saturday
Lake Charles businesses encourage shopping local in support of Small Business Saturday
Lake Charles businesses encourage shopping local in support of Small Business Saturday
Lake Charles businesses encourage shopping local in support of Small Business Saturday