SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2023.

Karl David Vincent, 49, Sulphur: Penalties for violating stop and yield signs; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Larry James Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Terence Teal Thompson, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Esme Azariah Leday, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Ali Macon Lewis, 40, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; theft less than $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Dequellin Leontrell Antoine, 23, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; parole detainer.

