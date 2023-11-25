Nine-year-old wins lawn mowing challenge by helping those in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A lawn mowing challenge was accepted by thousands of kids across the U.S.

“Well, I knew it was going to be hard, but I didn’t think it would take me 2 and a half years,” Sean Newman said.

Sean Newman accepted the 50-yard challenge when he was just 7 years old.

“It was hard sometimes when it was really hot outside, but when I got back in I always took, I changed my shirt sometimes and I had a big glass of iced tea and lemonade,” Newman said.

Now, the nine-year-old has fulfilled his duty of mowing the lawns of elderly people within his community.

The challenge was created by Rodney Smith jr., the founder of “Raising Men and Women Lawn Service.”

“If they accept this challenge, they make a sign saying “I accept the 50-yard challenge” and in return, we send them a white raising men or raising women t-shirt along with safety glasses and ear protection,” Smith said.

Newman’s dad, Rickard, who also owns a lawn mowing business, says this was a bonding experience.

“When you’re a kid, there’s a lot of instant gratification, but I think at the age of 9 to learn that, you know if you put in an effort over a long period of time, there is a reward but it can take some time,” Rickard said.

Successfully completing the ‘50 yard challenge’, Sean was gifted a new lawn mower, weed-eater, and blower. He said he will continue to mow lawns for those in need.

“When they come out they have a smile on their face and it makes me really happy,” Sean said.

He encourages other kids to get out and help their community.

“Just do it because if you think about how hard it’s going to be before you do it, then it’s going to be a lot harder to do it, but if you just get it, or if you just do it, it won’t be as hard when you actually are doing it,” Sean said.

