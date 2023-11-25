Lake Charles businesses encourage shopping local in support of Small Business Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - They say when you support a local business, you’re supporting more than just the pocketbook of a large corporation.

“It makes a difference in what’s going on my dinner table, it makes a difference on where our kids can go to school, and the extra curriculars they can do,” Emily Parker said. “It makes a difference to every person in here.”

Small businesses are the backbone of a local economy. That’s why Marie Hannie, owner of Recent Relics in Lake Charles, said it’s more important now than ever where you spend your money.

“The economy is not as good as it should be, but we are trying to stay afloat with the help of our local people,” Hannie said.

Hannie’s antique store has been open for nearly five years, and while inflation can rear its ugly head, she said the community always shows up.

“Because they shop with us,” Hannie said. “That’s what keeps us here. We’re one of the few left in Lake Charles.”

Emily Parker recently opened Creative Roots, also in Lake Charles. As a new business owner, she said it can be intimidating.

“Your first year is going to be your hardest, but if you can endure that, and make it to the years after that, it’s going to be so worth it,” Parker said.

Creative Roots is one of the many locally owned business that will be open tomorrow.

As part of an initiative that started in 2020, the city of Lake Charles is challenging people to shop local four times at businesses and restaurants during the holiday season.

