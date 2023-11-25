50/50 Thursdays
Holiday art walk showcases work from Lake Area artists

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Small businesses and artists gathered from all around Southwest Louisiana to participate in a holiday art walk.

The Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana partnered with the City of Lake Charles for a true day to remember.

The street was lined with beautiful pieces of art in various forms.

“Yeah today has been great, it has been really sweet, like just talking to people. My favorite part about doing these markets is just talking with these people and having one one-on-one communication, ‘cause you can’t really get that online,” Faith Dalton said.

Dalton was one of the dozens of vendors available. She began her business called Faith Marie Design one year ago. Her art is inspired by national parks across the country.

She said she finds so much beauty in nature and just wants to share it with the world.

